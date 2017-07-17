One Injured in Greene Township Motorcycle Accident

One man was taken to UPMC Hamot following a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of Wattsburg Road in Greene Township.

Two men were on the bike when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, first responders said.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger was not injured.

Police did not immediately release the driver's name.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.