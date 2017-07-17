Fire Damages St. Marys Carbon Company

An accidental fire at St. Marys Carbon Company in Elk County caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

A passing motorist saw smoke coming from the roof of the building around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the entire roof of the business on fire.

The interior suffered some water damage.

Investigators believe a malfunction in a furnace stack caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.