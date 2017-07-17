Canadian Murder Suspect Reportedly Spotted in Erie Arrested in T - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Canadian Murder Suspect Reportedly Spotted in Erie Arrested in Texas

The suspect in a Canadian murder case from April who reportedly fled to the Erie area is now in police custody after a few months on the run.

Ager Hasan, 24, was arrested last Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas.

He is charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend - Melinda Vasilije, 22 - in her Waterloo, Ontario apartment. 

Border Patrol confirmed Hasan's car was seen crossing into the U.S. near niagara falls hours after the homicide. 

He was later said to be seen in the parking lot of the Harborcreek Walmart where he apparently attempted to switch license plates on his car. 

Hasan faces an extradition hearing September 11 in San Antonio.

