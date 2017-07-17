Bostwick Design Partnership: Giving You the Business

Bostwick Design Partnership is a Cleveland based architectural company that opened an office in Erie nearly five years ago after acquiring Rechtenwald Architects, a local firm.

The company has been growing steadily ever since, specializing in major institutional projects.

Some examples of the work of the firm include the new Erie Federal Credit Union headquarters on Peach Street, and Penn State Behrend's

Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center.

The company president says the key to success on these projects and others is the philosophy of collaboration with the client.

Robert Bostwick said, What it means for us is to really listen to all the users, synthesize their intentions, present ideas and solutions in a flexible open way. Then constantly improve and refine the ideas with all the input we can solicit."

Company leaders say their employees have been the key to achieving success in a very competitive field.

Designers who embrace the company's philosophy of working hard and working closely with clients.

Erie Office Director David Brennan said, "We have been very luck to have a staff here that knows what they are doing. They really care about projects and they care about the client."