WICU/WSEE/ESEE/EICU/Erie News Now is looking for an outside commission salesperson to join their team.

At least 3 years advertising sales experience is desired for this career position. The applicant should have a love of people, be a creative thinker who wants to work hard and help advertisers grow their business. Weekends and evenings are not unusual. Send your resume to Lilly Broadcasting Attn: Matthew Filippi, 3514 State Street, Erie PA 16508 or email to mattf@wicu12.com.

Lilly Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.