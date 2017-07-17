Advertising sales - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Advertising sales

WICU/WSEE/ESEE/EICU/Erie News Now is looking for an outside commission salesperson to join their team.

At least 3 years advertising sales experience is desired for this career position. The applicant should have a love of people, be a creative thinker who wants to work hard and help advertisers grow their business. Weekends and evenings are not unusual. Send your resume to Lilly Broadcasting Attn: Matthew Filippi, 3514 State Street, Erie PA 16508 or email to mattf@wicu12.com.

Lilly Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

