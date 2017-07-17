Support for Trump at 50% in counties he won

While President Donald Trump's approval rating continues to lag, many of his supporters in the Republican base remain by his side.

In the counties Trump won in November 2016, 50% of adults approve of his job performance, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Sunday. Less than half, 46%, disapprove.

But there is a difference in support for Trump among the counties he easily won versus those that were swing counties.

Trump's approval is 56% in the counties where he outperformed 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney by at least 20 points. But in counties that backed former President Barack Obama in 2012 before going for Trump in 2016, the President's approval is just 44%, 7 percentage points lower than his disapproval.

Only 26% of young voters ages 18 to 34 approve of Trump while 70% disapprove. But in counties that backed Trump, 42% of voters in that same age range approve of Trump's job performance while 52% disapprove.

Half of adults said the source of the President's problems are rooted in incompetence and a lack of the experience needed to change Washington. Voters said their disapproval of the President is because of his temperament, trustworthiness and level of knowledge needed to be America's leader.

The poll consisted of 600 adults and was taken July 8-12. It was based on telephone interviews in a broad cross-section of counties that the President won during the election and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The WSJ/NBC survey comes amid other poor polling for the President.

A new Bloomberg poll finds that Trump's approval rating sits at 40% and the majority of those surveyed, 55%, now view him unfavorably, a 12-point increase since December.

Fewer than four in 10 people approve of Trump's job performance, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday. More than half -- 52% -- disapprove, and about four in 10 Americans support impeaching Trump just six months into his term, including 70% of Democrats.

And a Washington Post/ABC News poll released over the weekend found only 36% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the Oval Office, the lowest approval rating at the six-month mark of any president in 70 years, ABC News said.