Brothers Train in Tandem to Swim Across Lake Erie

A McKean woman is speaking out, she says a local animal shelter is refusing to return her dog. The family dog is a 16-year-old black lab, named Tasha.More >>
The mall has overcome a crazy holiday season coupled with the record snow. The mall held strong through those obstacles, which begs the question, what other obstacles can the mall take on?More >>
McDowell's three co-defendants were involved in a scheme that primarily exchanged food stamps for cash.More >>
State Police and Parole said they found numerous items used to manufacture meth when they arrived at the residence.More >>
Nixon also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Nov. 29 and has been in the Erie County Prison since then.More >>
The number of local flu cases continues to increase, and many of the cases are severe. The Erie County Health Department says there are now nearly 400 reported flu cases. The number nearly doubling in the past ten days.More >>
