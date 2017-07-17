Brothers Train in Tandem to Swim Across Lake Erie

The last successful tandem team to swim across Lake Erie was in 1989.

Soon, two local brothers will face the challenge and hope to be the first duo in nearly three decades to complete the swim.

For the past few weeks, Greg and Tommy Van Volkenburg have been training extensively for the physically demanding feat.

The nearly 25 mile swim from Long Point, Ontario across the lake to North East comes with many challenges; one of those is the weather.

"I think the weather conditions are probably the most important thing when we're looking to find an ideal day for the swim," said Tommy Van Volkenburg. "We're looking at everything from waves wind patterns, currents in the water, as well as temperature."

The duo had planned to set out Tuesday, but current conditions are unfavorable.

They will monitor the weather and plan to attempt the swim within the next two weeks.