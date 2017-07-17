Brothers Train in Tandem to Swim Across Lake Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Brothers Train in Tandem to Swim Across Lake Erie

Posted: Updated:

The last successful tandem team to swim across Lake Erie was in 1989.

Soon, two local brothers will face the challenge and hope to be the first duo in nearly three decades to complete the swim.

For the past few weeks, Greg and Tommy Van Volkenburg have been training extensively for the physically demanding feat. 

The nearly 25 mile swim from Long Point, Ontario across the lake to North East comes with many challenges; one of those is the weather.

"I think the weather conditions are probably the most important thing when we're looking to find an ideal day for the swim," said Tommy Van Volkenburg. "We're looking at everything from waves wind patterns, currents in the water, as well as temperature."

The duo had planned to set out Tuesday, but current conditions are unfavorable.

They will monitor the weather and plan to attempt the swim within the next two weeks.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com