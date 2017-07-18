Erie Man Sentenced for Forcing Dog to Attack, Kill Cat

The Erie man who forced his dog to brutally attack and kill a cat while he filmed it for his friends will spend time behind bars.

Kenneth Joint, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty and criminal mischief in a separate case.

A judge then immediately sentenced him to 11.5 to 23 months in the Erie County Prison with credit for four months served.

In January, Joint encouraged his 2-year-old pit bull Kovu to viciously attack and kill a cat while he shot cell phone video that he then shared with friends.

Animal cruelty officers said the cat likely died a slow and painful death.

The judge also ruled Tuesday Joint is never allowed to own animals again.

The Humane Society has custody of Kovu. He is now up for adoption.

Trainers at the shelter worked closing with Kovu and said he is not a violent dog and ready go to a loving home.

