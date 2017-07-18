Five Erie Men Indicted, More than $932,000 Seized in Drug Invest - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Five Erie Men Indicted, More than $932,000 Seized in Drug Investigation

Posted:

A federal grand jury has indicted five Erie residents for violating federal drug and money laundering laws after investigators seized more than $932,000 as part of a drug distribution investigation, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

The six-count indictment named Adelfo Rodriguez-Mendez, 38; Geneva Gore, 48; John Edward Moyer II, 35; Jason Edward Moyer, 32; and Guadalupe Cortez Beserra, 29.

The defendants conspired to possess and distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine, according to the indictment.

Additionally, Rodriguez-Mendez, Gore and the Moyers also possessed with the intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine.

The indictment also said Rodriguez-Mendez and Beserra conspired to commit money laundering. They transferred and delivered approximately $932,610 from buying, selling and dealing the controlled substances.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Coshocton County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation into this case.

