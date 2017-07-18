Erie Military Veterans Get Treated to Fishing Trip

Area military veterans are treated to a day out on the water.
The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hosted their annual fishing trip for veterans Tuesday.
20 veterans hopped on board the Perch Pirate charter boat Tuesday morning, and ventured out onto Lake Erie for some perch fishing.
It's the 5th year the S.O.N.S. have hosted the trip, for veterans of all military branches, "We have Air Force, Marines, Navy, Army, Coast Guard, every one of the services are involved," said organizer and SONS Director, Chuck Miller. "And the guys just love it, the camaraderie and the friendly rivalry that goes back and forth, it's quite a thing," Miller continued, who's a U.S. Army Veteran himself.
"It was a wonderful day out there, the water treated us wonderful, I didn't get sick and I had a good time," said U.S. Military Veteran Ray Yurcha.
This was the first of seven fishing trips for vets this summer, hosted by the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. On August 22nd, they're hosting a fishing trip just for female military vets, to honor them.
If you'd like to sign up for one of the charters, contact Chuck Miller at 814-899-1947 or 814-873-8711.
