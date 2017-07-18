Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on House that Wisdom Built

Habitat for Humanity broke ground Tuesday on its latest build in Erie.

Volunteers will help with the construction of the House that Wisdom Built in the 2700 block of Pear Street.

A retired pastor blessed the ground for the official turning of the dirt Tuesday morning.

Major construction will start in early September.

The Laporte family is excited to move into the home once it is built.

They had to show need, put in 300 hours of sweat equity and be able to repay the zero-percent interest mortgage to be eligible.

Jose and his wife have four kids.

Their home will be dedicated in early November.