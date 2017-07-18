Kids with Autism Learn to Play Ball from Erie Seawolves - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids with Autism Learn to Play Ball from Erie Seawolves

Some local children got the chance to play ball alongside the Erie Seawolves Tuesday.

It's part of a baseball clinic at UPMC Park for kids with autism sponsored by the Barber National Institute.

The clinic taught around 60 kids baseball fundamentals like batting and throwing.

They learned directly from the Seawolves players and coaches.

The goal is to help the kids use the skills they learn when playing with friends, classmates or even in a league.

"Events like this really help to kids take the skills that they learn and make them real life," said Anne Marz of the Barber National Institute.

The kids also enjoyed lunch and even snagged autographs from the players.

