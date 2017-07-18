Family of Anita Jones speaks out following community vigil

Robert Barcus last spoke with his daughter, Anita Jones, on June 1, the night before the 26-year-old Erie woman was strangled to death in her E. 27th St. home.

Tuesday's Take Back The Site vigil was the first time he'd been back since.

"I thought I would be the one she would put away, not me putting her away," said Barcus.

A relative found Jones unconscious inside the home on June 2nd, bound and strangled. She died one day later at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Jones' family and friends -- together with Women's Religious, a local Catholic group formed of the Benedictine Sisters, Sisters of St. Joseph and Sisters of Mercy -- organized the vigil outside of the home, remembering the woman they call a great mother to her four children.

"She loved her kids, she loved going to church," reflected her adoptive father, Beary Clark, a Deacon at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., Erie.

The vigil comes three days after Clark buried his cousin, Oscar Johnson, 65, one of three people killed in a high-speed crash on W. 12th St. July 7. Clark spoke with him just two days before the accident.

"The car that he was driving, he came by to show me the car," said Clark. "That was on his birthday, that last Wednesday."

Anita's kids, present during the vigil, clinging tightly to loved ones during the ceremony. Police say two of the children were in the apartment at the time of the assault, but don't believe they witnessed anything.

For the family of Anita Jones, this type of vigil brings a sense of closure. But their minds are also with the suspect in this case, which Erie Police say remains open.

"I'm going to do whatever I can to get to the bottom of this," said Barcus.

"You can run, you can hide," said Clark, "but you can't hide from God."