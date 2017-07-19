Man Shows up at Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting from overnight.

It landed one man in the hospital, but investigators say he isn't offering much help.

It started just before midnight, when an 18-year old man showed up at the UPMC Hamot emergency room with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the injury is non-life threatening.

That 18-year old told police that it happened in the area of East Lake Road and Downing Avenue, but that's something police are still trying to pin down.

They don't have any suspects at this point.