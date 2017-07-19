Man Shows up at Hospital with Gunshot Wound - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Shows up at Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting from overnight.

It landed one man in the hospital, but investigators say he isn't offering much help.

It started just before midnight, when an 18-year old man showed up at the UPMC Hamot emergency room with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the injury is non-life threatening.

That 18-year old told police that it happened in the area of East Lake Road and Downing Avenue, but that's something police are still trying to pin down.

They don't have any suspects at this point.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com