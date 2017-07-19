G.E. Volunteers Spruce Up Edison School

There's always a ton to do on summer vacation, but even though school is out, the halls of the Edison Elementary School will be full today.

That's because the school is sprucing up for summer.

More than 550 volunteers from G.E. transportation will pick up paint brushes, rollers, and rakes to transform Edison Elementary School.

The goal is to give the students, parents and the neighborhood a cleaner, fresher school.

Teams have been working all week and will continue this morning with hundreds heading into the school starting at 8 a.m. today.

At the end of the week, a total of 4,100 hours will have been put in.

And I wanted to highlight some more fast facts about just how much effort and how many supplies are getting put into the project.

When it's all said and done, G.E. reps will be contributing over 5 miles of tape, 6 thousand sheets of plastic and 230 paint brushes.

If you think that's a lot, that's not all.

They will be using 207 gallons of paint, 160 paint rollers and 70 yards of mulch and top soil.

It's all happening starting at 8 a.m. right here at the Edison Community School.

The volunteers will be here all day until about 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Of course Erie News Now will keep you up to date with the progress throughout the day.

