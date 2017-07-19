First on ENN: Sheetz to Build First Location in City

A longtime vacant corner on the city's west side is finally getting some new development.

Sheetz gas station is planning to open their first location in the city on the corner of 38th and Liberty streets.

The major plans include overhauling both the southeast and southwest corners of Liberty Street. Little Caesars will be moving across Liberty Street to the east side and building a brand new bigger location with a drive-thru.

The construction on the new Little Caesars is expected to begin within the next two weeks, and take about 20 weeks total to complete.

Once the construction is complete on the Little Caesars, the Sheetz construction can begin.

The old Little Caesars and Gulf gas station will both be demolished opening up more than an acre for Sheetz to build.

The Vendetti's, who own the property, have been working on this project for about a year and have finally been given the green light.

The Vendetti’s say, they are excited they can put the vacant land back on the tax rolls and add jobs in the process.

“It’s taken a long time to put all this stuff together and we still have just the development portion, but everything seems to be moving smoothly and we're very excited," said property owner, Joeseph Vendetti.