Skeptical GOP senators head to the White House

President Donald Trump's goal for Wednesday's luncheon with Senate Republicans is to drive home his view that inaction is not an option on health care.

Trump is expected to remind the "about 95%" of Republican senators to White House officials say will attend the meeting of their years of promises to repeal Obamacare.

The meeting -- the second Trump luncheon with senators on the topic -- comes a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's second plan to gut President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act was knocked off course by four senators who said they wouldn't go along with the bill. It marked the second-time McConnell hit a roadblock in less than 24 hours.

The President also worked the phones on Tuesday, according to an aide for Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

But Trump, the aide said, was lobbying the senator to support a strategy McConnell had already abandoned. The gist of the call was "how to get a good repeal bill passed," the aide said, but the discussion centered around how to get the bill that McConnell dispatched earlier this week -- the Better Care Reconciliation Act -- passed.

During the call, the aide said, Lee reiterated to Trump his request for the consumer freedom amendment. A White House official declined to detail who else Trump called on Tuesday.

So far, Trump's activism on the bill has come primarily over the phone. The President made calls to skeptical senators earlier this month during a trip to Paris and spoke with lawmakers over the weekend as he took in a golf tournament at his private club in New Jersey.

But Wednesday, in the wake of McConnell's failed efforts, he will try and lobby lawmakers in person.

"I will be having lunch at the White House today with Republican Senators concerning healthcare," Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. "They MUST keep their promise to America!"

Trump said Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that the Senate was unable pass their initial plan, but pledged he, his White House and Senate Republicans will not take the blame for Obamacare's failures.

"I think we're probably in that position where we'll just let Obamacare fail. We're not going to own it," Trump said. "I'm not going to own it, I can tell you. The Republicans are not going to own it. We'll let Obamacare fail."

But it remains to be seen how effective Trump will be.

"I don't think anybody's minds going to get changed sitting right there," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, one of four GOP senators who pledged to oppose the straight repeal option McConnell has promised a vote on.