House Democrats ask FBI to look into Ivanka Trump's security clearance

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia assembled a group of more than 20 Democratic members of Congress to send a letter to the FBI on Wednesday requesting the agency look into Ivanka Trump's security clearance.

In the letter, the Democrats ask that the FBI examine potential discrepancies in Trump's SF-86 form, which she was required to complete for her clearance.

Trump -- who is married to Jared Kushner, who also has security clearance -- is required to declare foreign meetings, contacts, and business interests in the form.

The 22 lawmakers wrote: 'As a member of the White House staff and close adviser to the president, (Ivanka) Trump applied for a security clearance, and, as a result, was required to disclose her own foreign contacts as well as those of her spouse and siblings ... Since his first filing, Mr. Kushner has had to update his SF-86 multiple times to reflect over 100 meetings or phone calls."

The letter continued: "We are concerned that Ivanka Trump may have engaged in similar deception."

The letter did not specify the basis for the concern over Trump's disclosures other than Kushner's repeated updates to his own form.

Trump's team has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

The letter comes after news involving Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., Trump's brother.

Last week, news broke that during the 2016 election campaign, Trump Jr. met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, alongside Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort -- an account Trump Jr. later corroborated in a public statement.

The meeting took place on June 9, 2016.

Kushner disclosed the meeting to the FBI in an amended version of his SF-86 form -- making that submission the third time Kushner updated his form.

Kushner previously updated it earlier this spring when he added about 100 foreign contacts to the disclosure form.

Beyer also led efforts to ask the FBI to suspend Kushner's clearance in an April 13 letter, citing similar concerns that he had not disclosed his meetings with Russian officials.

And on June 1, Beyer led over 50 congressmen in calling for immediate revocation of Kushner's security clearance.