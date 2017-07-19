James Conner's NFL Jersey Ranks in Top Sales

Former Pitt Panther and McDowell graduate James Conner is a hit with NFL fans.

The jersey for the now Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back has taken the number three spot for top sales among all NFL players, according to the Dick's Sporting Goods jersey report.

The number 30 jersey ranks only behind Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott.

Conner ranks number 11 in overall jersey sales and number 1 in Pennsylvania, according to the NFL Shop.

Local sales are also up for Conner jerseys. Sports obsession in the Millcreek Mall had to reorder almost immediately after they received them.

He got an order of 200 for the mens initially on a Friday and it was supposed to be another six weeks before we got another shipment, but we got another 200 the next Monday. So we got 400 over the span of a weekend," said Sports Obsession sales associate, James Gadomski.

