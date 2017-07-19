Erie Man Sentenced for Downtown Bank Robbery in February - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Downtown Bank Robbery in February

The man who robbed a downtown Erie bank earlier this year will spend at least the next three years behind bars.

A judge Wednesday sentenced William O'Brien, 40, to three to six years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

Erie Police quickly arrested O'Brien after he robbed the Erie Bank at 10th and Peach in February.

Officers caught him a few blocks away with money falling out of his pockets.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and making terroristic threats.

O'Brien used a plastic gun to threaten tellers, police said.

