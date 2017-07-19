Man to Spend Year in Jail for Pizza Delivery Driver Robbery

Erie man Gerald Jeffries, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to one to two years in state prison for robbing a pizza delivery driver last year.

Jeffries, along with Robert Kent, ordered pizzas and wings from Alfee's December 6, 2016. When the delivery driver arrived, they robbed him of the food and money, according to police.

The judge also sentenced Jefferies to five years of probation following his release from prison and ordered him to repay the nearly $350 in cash he stole from the victim.

There is still an active warrant out for the arrest of Kent.

He faces a felony charge of robbery, along with a charge of theft and receiving stolen property.

Two other teens were also charged as part of the investigation.

