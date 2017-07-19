GE Workers, Volunteers Transform Edison School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Workers, Volunteers Transform Edison School

GE Transportation workers and volunteers teamed up Wednesday to make over an Erie elementary school.

More than 550 volunteers picked up paint brushes, rollers and rakes to transform Edison School.

They hope to make the school cleaner and fresher for students, parents and the neighborhood.

By the end of the week, volunteers will have put in a total of 4100 hours.

GE is contributing more than five miles of tape, 6,000 sheets of plastic and 230 paint brushes.

They will also be using 207 gallons of paints, 160 paint rollers and 70 yards of mulch and top soil.

"It's just a good chance to give something back," said Bob Frost, who leads the GE Volunteers team. "We get so much out of our jobs and out of the opportunity we have, and we just want to give something back to the community."

The volunteers planned to wrap up at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

