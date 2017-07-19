City Council Hosts Hearing on Erie Insurance Zoning Request

Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.More >>
Authorities have filed animal cruelty charged in the case of "Grace" a cold and under-nourished Pitbull rescued in early January.
A Mitsubishi SUV was hit on the passenger side by a Saab SUV around 1 p.m.
A smell of smoke sent several fire companies to the Bon-Ton department store in the Millcreek Mall Saturday night.
It appears a pickup truck heading east on 32nd Street at Greengarden Boulevard hit a person in the intersection around 7:30 p.m.
According to court documents, rape charges have been filed against one of the murder suspects already arrested and charged in a homicide at a big outdoor party in Crawford County last June.
Neighbors spoke to Erie News Now about the shooting, calling it 'unusual' in their normally quiet area.
Around 4:30 a.m., Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Reed Street.
