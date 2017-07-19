City Council Hosts Hearing on Erie Insurance Zoning Request - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City Council Hosts Hearing on Erie Insurance Zoning Request

Erie City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening on a zoning request for Erie Insurance.

Erie Insurance wants a section of property on the city's east side changed from medium density residential to residential limited business.

The change would affect the property from the middle of the 200 block of East 4th to East 5th Street east to Parade Street, the middle of the 200 block of East 5th to East 6th Street east to German Street, and south side of East 6th Street from German Street east to the Commercial zone of Parade Street.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Erie City Hall. The hearing is expected to start after the meeting closer to 8 p.m.

