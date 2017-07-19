President Trump to Stop in Youngstown, Ohio for Rally - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

President Trump to Stop in Youngstown, Ohio for Rally

President Donald Trump will make a stop next week in a nearby Ohio city.

He plans to visit Youngstown's Covelli Centre Tuesday.

President trump also plans to make some other stops while in Youngstown, but he has not specified where yet.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only two are available per registration. You can request tickets here.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

President Trump also made a stop in the Youngstown area last September when he appeared at the Canfield Fair.

During that rally, the president made a lot of promises to Youngstown and cities like it, so leaders there say they are eager to hear how he plans to implement them.

