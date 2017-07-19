Edinboro University Welcomes New ROTC Commander - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro University Welcomes New ROTC Commander

Posted: Updated:

There's a new commander of the ROTC program at Edinboro University. The new commander, Major Benjamin Kavanagh, was welcomed during a ceremony today on campus.

It was the traditional passing of the ROTC flag from the outgoing commander, to the university president, and then to the new commander.  Lt. Colonel Marc Beckage served the past four years as commander.  Each year, his group of cadets have had at least four distinguished military graduates, which means they were in the top ten percent in the country.
      

It is now up to Kavanagh to maintain the fine reputation of the Fighting Scots Battalion. He is looking forward to working with the cadets.

"I'm extremely excited to have been offered the opportunity to come down and teach the cadets. It's been something I've been trying to do my whole career.  Finally, I was awarded the opportunity and I was eager to jump on it," Kavanagh said.
     

Kavanagh most recently served in Italy.   He also had tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com