Edinboro University Welcomes New ROTC Commander

There's a new commander of the ROTC program at Edinboro University. The new commander, Major Benjamin Kavanagh, was welcomed during a ceremony today on campus.

It was the traditional passing of the ROTC flag from the outgoing commander, to the university president, and then to the new commander. Lt. Colonel Marc Beckage served the past four years as commander. Each year, his group of cadets have had at least four distinguished military graduates, which means they were in the top ten percent in the country.



It is now up to Kavanagh to maintain the fine reputation of the Fighting Scots Battalion. He is looking forward to working with the cadets.

"I'm extremely excited to have been offered the opportunity to come down and teach the cadets. It's been something I've been trying to do my whole career. Finally, I was awarded the opportunity and I was eager to jump on it," Kavanagh said.



Kavanagh most recently served in Italy. He also had tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

