Two Taken to Hospital After Harbrocreek SUV, Motorcycle Crash

Two people were taken to be check out at the hospital after a crash slowed traffic on a busy Harborcreek road Wednesday evening.
A SUV and motorcycle collided around 5:15 p.m. at Buffalo and Walbridge Roads.
The SUV was heading east on Buffalo Road when it turned left in front of a westbound motorcycle at the intersection, State Police said.
The motorcycle driver and a passenger in the SUV were both taken to UPMC Hamot with minor injuries. The man who was driving the SUV was not injured.
