City of Corry Secures Loan from State for Water System Improvements

The City of Corry is receiving financial help from the state for a major project to improve its water system.

Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday announced a $75 million investment for 23 drinking water, wastewater, storm water and other projects across 20 pennsylvania counties. Corry is one city that will benefit.

The city will get an $11,200,000 loan to build more than five miles of new drinking water distribution lines and perform several other improvements as part of the first phase of its drinking water system renovation plans

Because of the age of the system, Corry has been planning a long-term improvement project to the city's water infrastructure for years.

The city experienced a major water crisis last October in the city.

Several major water main breaks emptied Corry's 3 million gallon reservoir. It left the city without water service for days.

Corry's City Manager said the improvements will reduce the risk of a water crisis from happening again.

The city will have 20 years to pay back the PENNVEST state loan and is able to tackle the large project because of it.

The money comes from state tax dollars and federal grants.

