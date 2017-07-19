Four Honored with Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award

Four longtime Erie community members were honored with the Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award Wednesday.

Saint Mary's Home of Erie announced this year's recipients during brunch Wednesday mornings.

William Bloomstine, Donna Geiger, and Attorney James and Mary Ann Toohey will be honored during the 5th annual Saint Mary's Follies.

The Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award acknowledges individuals 75 or older who remain active in the Erie community long after retirement and who continue to inspire those around them.

"I pray, be open be available be a good example," said Bloomstine. "Evil exists. Love is stronger."

Saint Mary's Follies is a dinner fundraiser that benefits Saint Mary's benevolent care program.

The Follies are September 14 at the Bayfront Convention Center. More than 400 guests are expected to attend.

