Erie Girl Named National Patient Ambassador for Shriner's Hospit - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Girl Named National Patient Ambassador for Shriner's Hospitals for Children

Posted: Updated:
Emily Mellish Emily Mellish

A young Erie girl was named as National Patient Ambassador for the Shriner's Hospitals for Children Wednesday.

Emily Mellish, of Erie, along with a young girl from Chicago, will spend the year telling their stories of perseverance in the face of adversity and the way Shriner's Hospitals for Children have made a difference and impact in their lives.

Shriner's selects two patients to represent the hospitals every year.

Mellish was born with spina bifida, severe scoliosis and other health issues.

Her treatment at Shriner's has allowed to be an active, young girl who loves dancing, swimming, crafts and fundraising.

Mellish said she is honored to be picked.

"I am looking forward to going to all of the 21 of Shriner's Hospitals," said Mellish. "I want to want to share my story to others and I want to inspire and make everybody smile."

She said she is also excited to represent Shriner's Hospitals in the New Year's Day Rose Parade in California and to help decorate the float.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com