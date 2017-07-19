Erie Girl Named National Patient Ambassador for Shriner's Hospitals for Children

A young Erie girl was named as National Patient Ambassador for the Shriner's Hospitals for Children Wednesday.

Emily Mellish, of Erie, along with a young girl from Chicago, will spend the year telling their stories of perseverance in the face of adversity and the way Shriner's Hospitals for Children have made a difference and impact in their lives.

Shriner's selects two patients to represent the hospitals every year.

Mellish was born with spina bifida, severe scoliosis and other health issues.

Her treatment at Shriner's has allowed to be an active, young girl who loves dancing, swimming, crafts and fundraising.

Mellish said she is honored to be picked.

"I am looking forward to going to all of the 21 of Shriner's Hospitals," said Mellish. "I want to want to share my story to others and I want to inspire and make everybody smile."

She said she is also excited to represent Shriner's Hospitals in the New Year's Day Rose Parade in California and to help decorate the float.

