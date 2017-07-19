Out with the old, In with the new

It's out with the old, and in with the new. The Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department has been enjoying the newest addition to their line up.

"The new pumper truck is a 2017 Sutphen Pumper, it took around six months from start to finish," said Chris Altadonna, Fire Chief of the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The pumper, or engine truck, with equipment included, cost around 480,000 dollars. Funding came from Millcreek Township residents, and the township's local tax service money.

The old pumper was a 1987, and national standards recommend updating pumper trucks about every 15 years. Chief Chris Altadonna said this was a much needed upgrade for the department.

"The safety features are very old technology, and it's just safer for the firefighters to have current equipment," he explained.

The new engine comes equipped with features that'll help the department respond to calls when they're lighter staffed.

"We hope to have the adequate man power, but sometimes you don't, so there's some features like a remote-control deck gun that frees up a guy," said Altadonna.

The department also recently cut their scuba team. In the past three years, their scuba team only assisted on four dive calls. Instead, they're focusing their training on rapid intervention calls, which can happen often.

"Four-to-five firefighters would concentrate on, they're at the scene, and there's an injury of a firefighter inside the building, then they would be deployed to go rescue the firefighter," said Altadonna.

Belle Valley was able to sale the scuba equipment for 20,000 dollars. Their old pumper, is currently up for sale.

They hope to upgrade their EMS units next.