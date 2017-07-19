Erie Insurance makes case to city for rezoning changes

Suzanne Jarrett has lived in her German Street home since 1989. She has seen Erie Insurance transform the lower east side from what she calls "blight to beauty."

"Positive changes," said Jarrett about things like a the green space across from her home. "And I'd have to (attribute) those to Erie Insurance because when they come in and buy the properties, they take care of them."

She's among the supporters of a proposal the Fortune 500 company made to Erie City Council Wednesday night: to rezone 12 acres of east side property, from residential to what's considered "residential with limited business." That covers E. 4th to E. 7th Streets, from Holland St. to Parade St.

"You see their other projects taking place, and it looks to be a natural growth project," said Erie City Council President Casimir Kwitowski.

If approved, it would become the largest rezoning deal in the City of Erie's history.

While Erie Insurance Construction Manager Mike Glass didn't have any official plans for the property at Wednesday's meeting, there are still some opponents to this proposal.

Council is expected to make a final decision in August, Kwitowski said. That's when the company will release more information about "exact plans", Knapp said.

"The people have a right to know what the reason is for this rezoning, and what the eventual goal might be," said Gerard Pawlowski, of Erie.

Erie Insurance has yet to finalize plans for the property, company spokesperson Leah Knapp said in a statement to Erie News Now Wednesday afternoon. But near its French St. headquarters, the company is working on a $135 million, seven-story building. It's the beginning of what some expect to be continued economic growth for a corporation that currently employs 2,800 people in Erie alone, with hopes of another 1,000 in the years to come.

"You talk about bringing business back to Erie," said Kwitowski, "I think this is a good example."

"They're bringing a lot of jobs in," said Jarrett, "so I think it's a positive."