Pay Raise Approved for Millcreek Township School Superintendent Bill Hall

A pay raise for the Millcreek Township School District Superintendent became heated Wednesday evening.

The Millcreek School Board approved a $15,000 raise for Superintendent Bill Hall by a vote of 5 to 1.

He is now scheduled to make $175,000 in 2017.

The majority of the board pushed for the increase. Members cited higher test scores and said Hall helped turn an $8.7 million deficit into a surplus.

Board member Mike Kobylka opposed the nearly 10 percent pay raise. He says it goes against the contract's agreement.

"I'm going against it for the fact that it was agreed upon -- and I don't know if you want to call it a gentlemen's agreement or what you want to call it -- but it was a five-year freeze," said Kobylka.

"The solicitor has come through and said what it going to happen is all a part of the contract," said John DiPlacido, president of the school board. "There is no violation of contract or anything like that."

This is the first pay raise Hall has accepted in the five-year deal.

