ServErie Hits the Halls of Erie High

The focus is on the light at the end of the tunnel here Erie High School, formerly Central Tech.

Before the returning and new students enter the doors for the first time this fall, the school is getting a major make-over.

As many of you watching at home know, it's been quite a ride for the Erie School District.

Not only have we been following the financial issues and the re-consolidation plan, but also picking up the pieces from from that devastating fire back in May.

The fire severely damaged the north side of the school, known as the C wing.

From there, the fate of the re-consolidation plan was being questioned, but now we've got the answers.



Today volunteers are coming together to upgrade Erie High and put the past behind them.

They are expected to complete multiple projects throughout the school over the next few days, including painting, bathroom updates, landscaping and more.

This project has been in the works for quite awhile, but after everything the district has been through, it's just given ServErie even more motivation.

"Our hearts go out to the kids, our kids have been through so much and that was just one more thing... it is very nice being part of the solution... it's a light at the end of the tunnel," said Marcus Atkinson, the executive director of ServErie.

If you would like to be a part of getting towards that light at the end of the tunnel, ServErie is still looking for volunteers to participate over the next few days.

All you have to do is show up.

They have sessions Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions ServErie says to contact them via their website.