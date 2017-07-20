Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are searching for James Robinson Jr., 43. Sheriffs want him for failing to appear for his sentencing on aggravated assault charges.

They are also looking for Jeffrey Shafer, 28. He's wanted on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of the delivery of drugs.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division, at 451-7436.