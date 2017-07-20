Ripley Man Sentenced for Erie Tow Yard Arson - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ripley Man Sentenced for Erie Tow Yard Arson

Posted: Updated:

The man who pleaded guilty to torching several vehicles in a tow yard will spend the next 2.5 years behind bars.

A judge Thursday sentenced Timothy McBride, 65, of Ripley, New York, to spend 2.5 to 10 years in prison followed by 8 years probation.

He pleaded guilty to a felony count of arson in June. Other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The fires were set last December at Eddie's Collectibles, which is a tow yard on Erie's west side.

Security cameras caught video of the vehicle fires police say McBride intentionally set.

McBride was apparently upset because he could not get a couple of vehicles that had been towed back from the business.

He allegedly called the business and threatened to start a fire then actually did that days later.

It caused about $25,000 in damage.

