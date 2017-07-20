Jeff Sessions: 'I plan to continue' as attorney general - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jeff Sessions: 'I plan to continue' as attorney general

Posted: Updated:
Miranda Green, CNN -

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he plans to continue in his job despite President Donald Trump's comments that he'd have picked someone else had he known Sessions would recuse himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

"We love this job. We love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate," he told reporters Thursday.

In a New York Times interview published Wednesday, Trump second-guessed his decision to nominate Sessions, an Alabama Republican who was the first sitting senator to back the real estate mogul's presidential bid.

"Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the President," Trump said, referring to himself. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you.' It's extremely unfair -- and that's a mild word -- to the President."

This story is breaking and will be updated.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/07/20/jeff-sessions-attorney-general-trump-comments-nr.cnn
