Erie Insurance Arena Installs Metal Detectors - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Insurance Arena Installs Metal Detectors

Posted: Updated:
New Metal Detectors New Metal Detectors

You might want to leave a bit earlier than normal next time you are attending an event at Erie Insurance Arena.

Erie Events, that runs the arena, has installed eight portable metal detectors that patrons must pass through.

The units will be used for the first time next weekend, for a WWE professional wrestling event.

Managers say they are spending $35,000 on the detectors to ensure the safety and security of people attending events at the 8,000 seat arena.

The units are becoming standard at many arenas around the country.

Manager say the best advice for patrons is to arrive early and leave metal objects at home.

Arena Operations Manager Ray Williams said, "I think for the first few events, it will take time for people to learn, but once they go through the process, it will be a simple process for everyone to go through. Our staff will be training to do everything we can to get people through in a timely, efficient manner so they don't miss any of the event."

Right now the units will only be used for events at Erie Insurance Arena.

But they are portable, so they could be moved to the Warner Theater or Bayfront Convention Center if they are needed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com