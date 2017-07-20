Erie Insurance Arena Installs Metal Detectors

You might want to leave a bit earlier than normal next time you are attending an event at Erie Insurance Arena.

Erie Events, that runs the arena, has installed eight portable metal detectors that patrons must pass through.

The units will be used for the first time next weekend, for a WWE professional wrestling event.

Managers say they are spending $35,000 on the detectors to ensure the safety and security of people attending events at the 8,000 seat arena.

The units are becoming standard at many arenas around the country.

Manager say the best advice for patrons is to arrive early and leave metal objects at home.

Arena Operations Manager Ray Williams said, "I think for the first few events, it will take time for people to learn, but once they go through the process, it will be a simple process for everyone to go through. Our staff will be training to do everything we can to get people through in a timely, efficient manner so they don't miss any of the event."

Right now the units will only be used for events at Erie Insurance Arena.

But they are portable, so they could be moved to the Warner Theater or Bayfront Convention Center if they are needed.