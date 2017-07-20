State Police Searching for Juvenile Runaway from Venango County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Searching for Juvenile Runaway from Venango County

Breianna Aloha Hartzell Breianna Aloha Hartzell

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a juvenile runaway from Venango County who may be in the Erie area.

Breianna Aloha Hartzell, 14, of Oil City, ran away Saturday from the Cranberry Mall in Venango County, according to troopers.

Hartzell is court-appointed to the Abraxas juvenile detention facility.

Various Snapchat videos show she may be in the Erie area on her own free will with a boyfriend named John, State Police said. Other youth were also seen within the videos.

She may have last visited the Presque Isle area and the City of Erie, according to investigators.

Hartzell is about 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and usually wears her hair in a bun. She was last seen with jeans and a black T-shirt with a panda on the front.

Anyone with information on Hartzell's location is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

