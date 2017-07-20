Erie Downtown Partnership Presents Facade Improvement Grant

Four downtown Erie businesses and organizations are receiving money to freshen up their look.

The Erie Downtown Partnership announced Thursday the recipients of the 2017 Facade Improvement Grant.

They will split $15,000 to pay for architectural elements, like new windows, signs and exterior painting.

The recipients are:

Chandlery Corner building at 401 State Street $5,000 to adapt the facade to a new tenant

Commercial property at 420 State Street $5,000 to paint the brick and install new windows and doors

Early Connections at 704 State Street $2,595 to replace all of their windows

Calamari's Squid Row $2,405 to install new lighting and signage



The grant program is designed to help downtown businesses grow and revitalize the city.

"Just any little bit of financial help really makes it possible for us to make improvements above and beyond maybe what we would do with our direct funds available," said recipient Jeff Kidder, who owns 401 State Street.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority makes the grants possible.