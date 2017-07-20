Erie Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Bus with Veterans Crashes into - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Bus with Veterans Crashes into Pittsburgh Overpass

Posted: Updated:

A bus containing veterans from Erie's Soldiers' and Sailors' Home crashed into a railroad overpass in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon, according to our news partners in Pittsburgh.

The crash happened on the city's North Side at Merchant and Martindale streets around noon, emergency dispatchers told KDKA.

The bus was transporting veterans to PNC Park for the Pirates game. “PA Soldiers and Sailors Home – Erie” is marked on the back of the bus.

The ten residents and driver on board at the time are all okay, representatives with the Soldiers and Sailors Home told Erie News Now. Two people suffered minor cuts. The veterans all made it to the game, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Passengers needed help to get out of the wrecked vehicle, according to WPXI.

The crash ripped off the front roof of the bus, WPXI said.

Pittsburgh Police officers who responded to the scene helped take the veterans to the game, according to KDKA.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com