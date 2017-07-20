Erie Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Bus with Veterans Crashes into Pittsburgh Overpass

A bus containing veterans from Erie's Soldiers' and Sailors' Home crashed into a railroad overpass in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon, according to our news partners in Pittsburgh.

The crash happened on the city's North Side at Merchant and Martindale streets around noon, emergency dispatchers told KDKA.

The bus was transporting veterans to PNC Park for the Pirates game. “PA Soldiers and Sailors Home – Erie” is marked on the back of the bus.

The ten residents and driver on board at the time are all okay, representatives with the Soldiers and Sailors Home told Erie News Now. Two people suffered minor cuts. The veterans all made it to the game, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Passengers needed help to get out of the wrecked vehicle, according to WPXI.

The crash ripped off the front roof of the bus, WPXI said.

Pittsburgh Police officers who responded to the scene helped take the veterans to the game, according to KDKA.

How awesome is this?! @PghPolice Officers are making sure the Veterans in the bus accident don't miss the @Pirates game! ???? pic.twitter.com/HPV1vZBsAQ — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) July 20, 2017

#BREAKING -- It appears that all of the Veterans have made it out safely. This is on Merchant Street on the North Side.@CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/8ynfEjPybU — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) July 20, 2017