Coyotes Removed from Erie Cemetery

The coyotes that had been living in the Erie Cemetery have been removed.

A female, named Maxine by visitors, had lived on the property for several years.

But managers say they were forced to call in a trapper after a male coyote arrived , and the adults had three pups.

It took awhile, but the trapper has removed all five animals.

Erie Cemetery General Manager Clarke Kuebler said, "When she had her pups, she became far more aggressive. Our phones around Memorial Day started ringing off the hook with people complaining about the aggressive nature of the coyotes coming after them. So for the safety of people on the grounds, we had to take some action."

We don't know know yet what happened to the coyotes after they were removed.

Cemetery managers don't know.

And a call to the trapper was not returned.