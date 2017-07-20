Erie Housing Authority Names New Executive Director

The Housing Authority of the City of Erie has named Michael Fraley as its fourth executive director in the authority's entire history.

The Board of Directors appoint Fraely to the position June 26.

He replaces Daniel Roessner, who retired May 1.

Fraley has worked with the Housing Authority since 1999. He started as a resident initiatives coordinator before becoming deputy director of the authority in March 2016.

Fraley and Roessner succeed John Horan, who served in the same role from 1977-2016, and Joseph Schmid, who held the same position from 1940-1976.

Erie City Council established the authority in 1938 to address the needs of low-income families.

It provides housing assistance to more than 2,900 Erie households each year.