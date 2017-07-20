Millcreek's Hanlon Community Sports Complex expected to be complete by September

After breaking ground last fall, work on the new David P. Hanlon Community Sports Complex is coming together.

"We're in the process of installing the limestone for A-Turf to put on the turf," said Brad Dunn, maintenance supervisor for the Millcreek Township School District.

The $3 million facility across from McDowell High School will contain a new track, tennis courts, and outdoor basketball courts. But above all, a new turf practice facility, which Millcreek Township School District Superintendent Bill Hall says will extend the life of its game-day stadium, Gus Anderson Field.

"An additional practice field with turf was definitely something we really need, our kids need and they deserve," said Hall.

But the project is a bit behind schedule. Weather has forced A-Turf, the company contracted to install the surface turf, to delay some of the work.

"It's trickled down to us where it's going to push us back to September," said Hall.

While there is a bit of a delay on the practice facility, nearby the tennis courts are beginning to take shape. Work began there last week.

"We're about 70 percent done with the tennis court," Dunn said.

The project cost roughly $600,000 more than expected. But that's not setting the district back, after years of saving millions for this type of complex, and gaining a budget surplus along the way, from $8.7 million in the red, to a $2-3 million surplus, Hall estimated.

"It's been a long road to get there," Hall said, "but we're pretty comfortable with where we're at from a financial standpoint."

Once complete, the facility will be open for public use as well, starting with an open house expected in late September.