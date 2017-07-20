Growing Concern Over Canine Flu

It's flu season for canines.

"The canine flu just like the human flu is a virus that is spread between different species," said Dr. Benjamin Orozco, DVM, the veterinarian for Choice Vets Pet Care in Fairview.

Dr. Orozko said our country first saw canine influenza in Florida in 2004. Experts believe it first came from horses. Now we're seeing it in the southeast and parts of the mid-west.

"There's a couple ways for it to transfer. Pet-to-pet, direct contact," he explained.

Humans can even transfer the virus through skin or clothing for up to 48 hours after touching the infected pet, and it can affect other household pets, like cats.

"In Chicago, that's where we noticed that happened. It went from dogs to cats. There were no fatalities with the felines, but it was diagnosed," said Dr. Orozco.

There are two strains of canine influenza. Symptoms can include sneezing, nasal discharge, coughs, and fevers. Similar to humans, there is a flu vaccine for canines that can help prevent your pet from catching the virus.

One local dog owner, Sallie Barnes had her dog, Leo, vaccinated in February.

"He did get sick from it, it's like some people get sick from the flu shot too," said Barnes.

However, she said she will get him vaccinated again next year, along with his other needed shots.

"I think you're playing Russian Roulette if you get some but not all of them," said Barnes.

Most local veterinarians are carrying the canine flu vaccine. Dr. Orozco recommends speaking with your vet if you plan on traveling to an infected area.

For more information on the canine flu: https://www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/CanineInfluenza.aspx