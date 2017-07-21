Meadville Company Featured During White House's Made in America Week

A Meadville company was featured this week as part of the White House's Made in America Week.

Channellock brought its iconic blue handles to Wednesday's roundtable discussion with President Trump about certified Made in America products.

The plier and hand tool company's President Jon DeArment and Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents part of the northwestern Pennsylvania, also joined the discussion.

They talked about the importance of keeping manufacturing in the country.

President Trump said his administration will fight to bring jobs back to the US.

It was an honor to bring our iconic CHANNELLOCK BLUE® handles to The White House today for a #MadeinAmerica roundtable. pic.twitter.com/UwvxXXHteE — CHANNELLOCK (@CHANNELLOCK) July 20, 2017

