Erie Police Search for Driver in Hit-and-Run

It's an active search for Erie Police, as they look for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near the corner of East 13th and Parade.

Reports from the scene say an SUV and a dirt bike were both headed south on Parade, when the SUV driver made a turn, clipping the dirt bike.

The 18-year-old was thrown from that unregistered dirt bike. Rescue crews took him to UPMC Hamot with moderate injuries.

Police say some of the debris found at the crash scene indicates the hitting vehicle was likely a Jeep Liberty or Jeep Cherokee.

The search for that vehicle and driver continues.