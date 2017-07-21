Summer Fun Friday: July 21st, 2017

From beer to cherry pie, live music and more, there's a ton going on this weekend throughout the region.

Beer On The Bay

Saturday at Liberty Park

Two Sessions

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online until 1 p.m. Friday. After that, you can call the Erie Chamber of Commerce at 814-454-7191 ×123.

North East Fireman's Cherry Festival.

The 72nd annual event continues Friday and Saturday at Heard Memorial Park.

In addition to those mouth watering pies, there's plenty of rides and games.

And don't forget about the parade tomorrow which will be marching through the boroughs downtown starting at 4 p.m.

Community Show of Love

The Sandbar Drafthouse on W. 8th Street is hosting a community show of love

They're hosting a benefit for the victims of that fatal crash back on July 7th.

Local bands, musicians, speakers and poets, will come together for a benefit show on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m.

All of the proceeds will go towards the families of those victims who lost their lives in that tragic accident.



Presque Isle Light House

Perhaps a great weekend to take a tour of the Presque Isle Light House.

The Erie playhouse and the Erie western Pennsylvania port authority are teaming up once again for special tours of the nearly 200 year old structure on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The tours start at the foot of Lighthouse Street in James N. Thompson lighthouse park.

Admission is just 5 dollars.

