Police Find Runaway Oil City Teen

Pennsylvania State Police say they have located a juvenile runaway from Venango County.

14-year-old Breianna Hartzell of Oil City was found by Erie Police Thursday afternoon. She is now in the custody of Children and Youth Services.

Hartzell ran away Saturday from the Cranberry Mall in Venango County, according to Troopers.

She is court-appointed to the Abraxas Juvenile Detention Facility.

During the search for Hartzell, State Police said various Snapchat videos showed she may have be in the Erie area on her own free will with a boyfriend named John.

Additional details have not been provided by State Police.

