Construction on Trampoline Park Nearing Completion

Talks have been in the works about bringing a trampoline park to Erie since back in 2015, but it appears that the waiting is almost over.

Some may have seen the sign go up at the new "get air” trampoline park in the East Grandview Plaza.

Starting back in 2015, Scott Enterprises has been planning to build a seven to ten million dollar trampoline park behind the Hilton Garden Inn on upper peach. The one opening in the Grandview Plaza is not affiliated in any way with Scott Enterprises. Erie news now reached out to the Scotts yesterday for comment about the status of their trampoline park, those messages were not returned.

Construction is well underway on the trampoline park and it should be open sometime later this summer.