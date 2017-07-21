Construction on Trampoline Park Nearing Completion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Construction on Trampoline Park Nearing Completion

Posted: Updated:

Talks have been in the works about bringing a trampoline park to Erie since back in 2015, but it appears that the waiting is almost over.

Some may have seen the sign go up at the new "get air trampoline park in the East Grandview Plaza.

Starting back in 2015, Scott Enterprises has been planning to build a seven to ten million dollar trampoline park behind the Hilton Garden Inn on upper peach. The one opening in the Grandview Plaza is not affiliated in any way with Scott Enterprises. Erie news now reached out to the Scotts yesterday for comment about the status of their trampoline park, those messages were not returned.

Construction is well underway on the trampoline park and it should be open sometime later this summer.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com