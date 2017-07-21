Man Hit on State Street Friday Dies from Injuries - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Hit on State Street Friday Dies from Injuries

What started as a minor accident between a car and pedestrian Friday led to fatal injuries for the pedestrian.

The accident happened on State Street near 29th street just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene found an unconscious man down on the ground.

Erie Police have now identified the victim as George Wiser, 66, of Girard, who worked as a courier for Associated Clinical Labs.

Wiser walked behind a parked car that was starting to back up, police said.

The car hit the man, and witnesses said he staggered a bit before falling and hitting his head on the pavement.

He was rushed to UPMC Hamot where he later died of those injuries.

Erie Police are not expected to file charges against the driver at this time.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
